Bangladesh busy taking preparation for India match





Bangladesh woman footballers practicing at the Army HQ ground on Sunday ahead of the match against India. photo: BFF

The women then had swimming and recovery sessions.

After the practice session on Sunday, Bangladesh assistant coach Mahmuda Akter said, "India is definitely a good team. But our team is also a good one. The women are all fit. We want to continue our form of the previous matches."

Before returning to the team hotel, Bangladesh playmaker Monika Chakma said to the media that their target of the previous match against Pakistan was to play well and win and that was what they did.

Monika opened the net for the team in that match. She said with a big smile, "We won the match and all our players gave their best to do well there."

Regarding their next match against India, this midfielder said, "Nothing is certain in a football match. But we will try our best to do well there. We aim to leave the ground with a good result."

Team's dependable winger Ritu Porna Chakma lost her brother a few days ago. She scored the sixth goal for the team in the Pakistan match on Saturday. She said, "I dedicated that goal to my brother Parvan. I had a target that I would score in the match if I were to play there. I was given the opportunity and I scored. I scored for my brother."

"We came here with a target and we want to play the final. We want to continue our performance in the coming matches. Please, keep us in your prayers," said Ritu.

The exciting match between Bangladesh and India is to be played tomorrow at 5:45 pm (BST).



















