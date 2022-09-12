Bangladesh holds Bahrain in AFC U-20 Asian Cup

Bangladesh snatched valuable point as they forced host Bahrain to play a goalless draw in their opening group B match of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers held on Saturday night at Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium.

The boys in red and green displayed an impressive performance, keeping the Bahrain at bay with defensive strategy.

The match started early Sunday at (12:00am) Bangladesh time with Bahrain having 64 percent ball possession though Bangladesh handled Bahrain's attacks perfectly keeping the tent intact till the final whistle.

Goalkeeper Shanto Ray was superb under the bar as he denied number of Bahrain's scoring opportunities during the proceeding.

The group also features Qatar, Nepal and Bhutan. Bangladesh's next match is against Bhutan today (Monday).

Ten group champions and five best runners-up teams will join hosts Uzbekistan in the final round of the competition to be held next year. -BSS













