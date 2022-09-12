Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Choton wants to celebrate after India match

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Choton wants to celebrate after India match

Choton wants to celebrate after India match

No respite for the eve booters as they came out this (Sunday) morning at Army Headquarters to continue their training session after an emphatic 6-0 drubbing over Pakistan.
Bangladesh will now have to face against defending champions India who are undoubtedly tough opponents in the tournament. So, the girls don't want to waste time although Bangladesh national women's football team's head coach Golam Robbani Choton said it was a recovery session.
Choton said: "There is no time to celebrate now... Girls know it very well...The girls even did not celebrate after winning the AFC Under-14 Championship title held in 2015. The same is the case this time."
The Bangladesh coach indicated that they would celebrate the joy after beating India.
Bangladesh has never defeated India in the history of SAFF Women's Championship. In the last seven encounters with India, Bangladesh only managed a draw and lost the remaining six matches. India has won the title in the previous five editions of the SAFF Championship and this time they have come here with the same goal.
But, skipper Sabina dreams to beat India. Both teams are placed in group A and won their last two matches. Both Bangladesh and India secured equal six points each. However, India (+12) is ahead of Bangladesh (+9) in goal difference. If Bangladesh able to beat India in the last group match and able to emerge group A champions, then they can avoid the probable group B
champions strong Nepal in the semifinal.
 Though, it will not be easy task for Bangladesh. After crushing the Maldives by 9-0 goals, India must be maintain their same winning run against Bangladesh giving the maximum efforts.
The defending champions also a little bit advantageous position than Bangladesh at the moment because they will be needed only a draw to become the group A champions. So Sabina and Co. will have to tail hard to snatch victory against India.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona trounce Cadiz
Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart
Alcaraz eyes childhood 'dream' in US Open final
Neymar takes PSG back to top spot in France, Marseille beat Lille
Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown
Australia's Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith century
Elgar edges South Africa ahead in England decider
Bangladesh U-17 take on India in first semifinal today


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft