

Choton wants to celebrate after India match

Bangladesh will now have to face against defending champions India who are undoubtedly tough opponents in the tournament. So, the girls don't want to waste time although Bangladesh national women's football team's head coach Golam Robbani Choton said it was a recovery session.

Choton said: "There is no time to celebrate now... Girls know it very well...The girls even did not celebrate after winning the AFC Under-14 Championship title held in 2015. The same is the case this time."

The Bangladesh coach indicated that they would celebrate the joy after beating India.

Bangladesh has never defeated India in the history of SAFF Women's Championship. In the last seven encounters with India, Bangladesh only managed a draw and lost the remaining six matches. India has won the title in the previous five editions of the SAFF Championship and this time they have come here with the same goal.

But, skipper Sabina dreams to beat India. Both teams are placed in group A and won their last two matches. Both Bangladesh and India secured equal six points each. However, India (+12) is ahead of Bangladesh (+9) in goal difference. If Bangladesh able to beat India in the last group match and able to emerge group A champions, then they can avoid the probable group B

champions strong Nepal in the semifinal.

Though, it will not be easy task for Bangladesh. After crushing the Maldives by 9-0 goals, India must be maintain their same winning run against Bangladesh giving the maximum efforts.

The defending champions also a little bit advantageous position than Bangladesh at the moment because they will be needed only a draw to become the group A champions. So Sabina and Co. will have to tail hard to snatch victory against India. -BSS











