Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Papon meets Tigresses in Dubai

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

Papon meets Tigresses in Dubai

Papon meets Tigresses in Dubai

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury met with the Bangladesh Women's Team members in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The BCB confirmed the news officially.
Papon  and Chowdhury accompanied Bangladesh men's cricket team that played in the Asia Cup but failed to win a single match and eventually the players returned home. The officials including BCB President, CEO and Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud didn't return with the team.
The Tigresses on the contrary, departed home for the UAE on Friday. They are going to join in an intensive pre-event conditioning camp which will end on 13 September there.
The Bangladesh side is in Abu Dhabi for play the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier.
Girls in red and green are going to play in Group-A alongside Ireland, Scotland and the USA in the eight-team Qualifier, which will be held in Abu Dhabi between September 18 and 25.
Bangladesh will take on Ireland on the inaugural day. The match will kick start at 2:00pm (BST). On the following day the Tigresses will face off Scotland and will engage with the USA divas in their last group match on September 21. Both the semi finals of the event on September 23 as the final of the event is slated for September 25.
All three of Bangladesh's group matches alongside all play off matches will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Bangladesh squad:
Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Sharmin Akter, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.







