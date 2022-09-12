Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more

WASHINGTON , Sept 11: When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn't the only loved one whose safety she worried about.

Biden recalled being "scared to death" that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the four hijacked airplanes that were flown into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people.

After learning that her sister was safe at her Pennsylvania home, "I went straight to Bonny's house," Biden told The Associated Press on Saturday as she and her sister remembered that day.

On Sunday, Jill Biden, now the first lady, will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by delivering remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania - accompanied by Jacobs.

The 40 passengers and crew aboard that United Airlines flight fought back against their hijackers, thwarting a feared attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

"I called Bonny to see where she was because I was scared to death ... I didn't know where she was, whether she was flying, not flying, where she was," Jill Biden recalled. "And then I found out she was home."

Biden had gone to teach her class at Delaware Technical Community College, then went straight to her sister's house after school was dismissed.

Joe Biden, then a U.S. senator, was on an Amtrak train barreling toward Washington when his wife got through to him. They were on the phone when she cried out, "Oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God" after an airplane hit the second World Trade Center tower.

Jacobs said she had gotten home around 2 a.m. on Sept. 11 after a late flight. She slept a little, got up to help get her kids, then 11 and 7, off to school, turned off her phone and went back to bed.

"So when I got up around noon, it was such a gorgeous day," she said. "I had my coffee. I sat outside. I literally said out loud, 'I'm doing nothing today, this day is gorgeous.'"

She saw the phone beeping when she went inside. Jill had left a message asking if she'd been watching television. She turned it on and saw replays of the attack on the World Trade Center.

"I started to shake," Jacobs said, adding that she went upstairs to get dressed and "put my clothes on inside out" and spent the rest of the day watching TV. -AP