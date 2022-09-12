Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Scottish villagers silent in grief for cherished neighbour Elizabeth

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

BALLATER, Sept 11: A perfect silence greeted Queen Elizabeth II's cortege as it passed through the remote Scottish village close to her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, with thousands lining the streets to pay their respects.
Some threw flowers as Elizabeth's coffin -- draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of white heather, dahlias and sweet peas placed on top -- wound its way through the sun-bathed countryside.
Fittingly, the first to see the coffin were the villagers of Ballater, where Elizabeth spent many happy times during her summer retreats from the burden of queenship.
Members of the public, some wearing traditional Scottish dress, mixed with local dignitaries, members of the armed forces and church representatives on the streets of the quaint village, falling totally silent as the coffin passed by.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on the way to Edinburgh in a journey expected to last at least six hours.
The seven-car cortege left the estate gates shortly after 10:00 am (0900 GMT), moving past the mass of flowers left there since the queen's death was announced on Thursday.
What began as a few local mourners coming to pay their respects at Balmoral in the first hours after her demise, grew to crowds over the weekend.
The hundreds of bouquets, which included roses, lilies, Scottish thistles and sunflowers, were interspersed with cards and gifts.
"Thank you for being you," read one card left in the sea of flowers.
Another, bearing a poem by Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns, said: "My heart's in the highlands."
Near the iron railings sat a stuffed Paddington Bear, the much-loved British children's book character, who shared a cup of tea with the queen as part of televised celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in June.
Janice Hollis, from Essex, was visiting her sister in Scotland when she heard the news of the queen's death and decided to travel to Balmoral.
The 72-year-old said she had experienced "complete shock, I didn't believe it".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more
Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances
7.6-magnitude earthquake hits east Papua New Guinea
Ukraine reclaims swathes of east in shock offensive to oust Russia
Scottish villagers silent in grief for cherished neighbour Elizabeth
Swedes vote in tight election
Foreign Events
Modi calls for efforts to make India global centre of research and innovation


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft