Swedes vote in tight election

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11: Swedes voted Sunday in an election in which the incumbent center-left Social Democrats are up against a right-wing bloc that backs anti-immigration Swedish Democrats in a bid to regain power after eight years of opposition. .

With a steadily rising number of shootings unnerving voters, the election campaign sees parties battling to be the toughest in the fight against gangsterism, while rising inflation and the energy crisis following the invasion of Ukraine are increasingly taking center stage.

"I am very afraid of a repressive, very right-wing government coming," said Malin Eriksson, 53, a travel consultant near a polling station in central Stockholm.

Opinion polls show the centre-left is head to head with the bloc right, where the Swedish Democrats appear to have recently overtaken the moderates to become the second largest party after the Social Democrats. read more

Pediatrician Eric George, 52, said he thought the campaign was marked by rising populism.

"I think the times are really turbulent and it's hard for people to understand what's going on," he said near a polling station.

While the rule of law is home to the right, the gathering economic clouds as households and businesses face sky-high electricity prices could fuel the rise of Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who is seen as a safe pair of hands and more popular than her own party.

"My clear message is that we have supported Swedish companies and households during the pandemic. I will do the same again if I get your new trust," she said this week in one of the final debates before the vote.

Andersson served as finance minister for many years before becoming Sweden's first female prime minister a year ago. Her main rival is moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, who sees himself as the only one who can unite the right and overthrow her.

Kristersson has for years strengthened ties with the Swedish Democrats, an anti-immigration party whose founders include white supremacists. The Swedish Democrats, initially shunned by all other parties, are now increasingly part of the right-wing mainstream. read more

"We will prioritize law and order, making it profitable to work and build new clean nuclear power," Kristersson said in a video released by his party. "To put it simply, we want to deal with Sweden."

For many centre-left voters - and even for some on the right - the prospect of Jimmy Akesson's Swedish Democrats swaying government policy or entering the cabinet remains deeply worrisome.

Kristersson wants to form a government with small Christian Democrats and possibly Liberals, and rely only on the support of the Swedish Democrats in Parliament. But these are assurances that the centre-left does not take at face value. -REUTERS



