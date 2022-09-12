Video
Monday, 12 September, 2022
Home Countryside

UP chairman passes away at Mirzaganj

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI, Sept 11: Md Sultan Ahmed, chairman of Amragachhia Union Parishad (UP) in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at 12pm on Sunday. He was 52.
The UP Digital Centre's Entrepreneur Md Kamal Hossain said Sultan Ahmed suddenly felt sick at his residence while talking with locals.
He was immediately taken to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Tanvir Hasan declared him dead.
Sultan Ahmed left behind his wife, one son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


