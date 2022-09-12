Six drown in three dists

Six people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Bhola and Kurigram, in two days.

NETRAKONA: Three people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Sadar, Atpara and Madan upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Mia, 6, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Tarakuria Village under Kailati Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Yasin fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrakona Model Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shaqer Ahmed confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, two people drowned in separate incident after two boats were capsized in haor in Atpara and Madan upazilas of the district.

The deceased were identified as Delwar, 36, son of Fatik Fakir, a resident of Koilang Village in Atpara Upazila, and Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Sawdagar of Maghan Noyapara Village in Madan Upazila.

Local sources said both of them were catching fishes in Ganesher and Talar haors in two upazilas on Friday night. At that time, their fishing boats were capsized due to storm, which left the two fishermen went missing there.

Later on, locals recovered the body of Rafiqul from the Talar Haor on Saturday morning.

The body of Delwar was also recovered from the Ganesher Haor in the morning.

Netrakona Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Lamia Begum, 6, a first grader at Pangashia Government Primary School and daughter of Md Harun, and Marzana Begum, daughter of Mahiuddin of Bangla Bazar area under Dularhat PS in the district. They were cousin sisters in relation.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Marzana came to visit Harun's house in Ward No. 5 Pangashia Village under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila recently.

However, Marzana and Lamia went to take a bath in a pond nearby the house at noon. At that time, both the girls drowned there while bathing.

Later on, locals rescued the girls from the pond and immediately took to Pashchim Char Umed Union Health and Family Planning Welfare Centre, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturdat noon.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, daughter of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Bamnachhara Noya Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumaiya fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

Physician of the health complex Dr Mariam Binte Hasan said the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

Tabakpur Union Parishad Chairman Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the incident.








