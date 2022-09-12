3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Bhola and Chuadanga, on Friday.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Dalim, 23, son of Ashraful Islam, a resident in the upazila.

Local sources said Dalim hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Later on, the family members saw his hanging body on Saturday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim Mia, 60, a resident of Dakshin Chatla Village under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila. He was the father of two sons and two daughters.

The deceased's wife Rahima Bibi said Abdul Karim had been suffering from mental diseases for the last 15 to 16 years.

However, he hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection.

Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

CHUADANGA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself as his wife wanted to divorce him in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tarikul Islam, 22, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Tiarbila Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tariqul Islam got married a few months back. His wife wanted to divorce him soon after the marriage. However, he went out of his house on Wednesday afternoon and was missing till then.

Later on Friday afternoon, local farmers spotted the body of Tariqul hanging from a tree near the village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police assumed that he might have committed suicide as his wife wanted to divorce him.



















