Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Three men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Bhola and Chuadanga, on Friday.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Dalim, 23, son of Ashraful Islam, a resident in the upazila.
Local sources said Dalim hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.
Later on, the family members saw his hanging body on Saturday morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim Mia, 60, a resident of Dakshin Chatla Village under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila. He was the father of two sons and two daughters.
The deceased's wife Rahima Bibi said Abdul Karim had been suffering from mental diseases for the last 15 to 16 years.
However, he hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection.
Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the      incident.  
CHUADANGA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself as his wife wanted to divorce him in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Tarikul Islam, 22, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Tiarbila Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Tariqul Islam got married a few months back. His wife wanted to divorce him soon after the marriage. However, he went out of his house on Wednesday afternoon and was missing till then.
Later on Friday afternoon, local farmers spotted the body of Tariqul hanging from a tree near the village and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Police assumed that he might have committed suicide as his wife wanted to divorce him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalists working at Rajshahi University formed a human chain
UP chairman passes away at Mirzaganj
Six drown in three dists
3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Lightning kills 3 in Munshiganj
Bypass road collapses after  repairing at Bagha
Six killed, four injured in separate road mishaps
200 people of Gorakmandap area under Nawdanga Union in Fulbari Upazila formed a human chain


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft