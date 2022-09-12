Lightning kills 3 in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 11: Two boys and a minor girl have been killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Tongibari Upazila on Saturday. The incident took place in Dhamaran area of the upazila at around 2:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Rabiul Hasan, 16, Saiful Islam Lamim, 12, and Sanjida Akhter, 9. All of them were residents of Dhamaran Union. The injured person is Sifat, 15. Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tongibari Police Station Razib Khan said the four were lifting water lily from the Chak Beel in Dhamaran Union at noon.

At that time, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving all of them severely injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital, where on-duty Dr Ferdous Hasan declared the three dead.

















