Bypass road collapses after  repairing at Bagha



The collapsed bypass road of Arani Poura Bazar in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

Half of the bypass got collapsed on Sunday night. To avoid accident, red flag has been hanged at the broken point as cautionary measure.

The bypass road ranging from Apel Mahmud Morr to drug shop of former Tozammel Haq Chairman was raised along the pond of late Azer Uddin Head Master during the Ershad regime in association with local union Parishad.

Later on, the bypass was metalized by the municipality.

Arani Paragon Kindergarten is situated on the bank of the pond.

Director Saiful Islam Nannu of Arani Paragon Kindergarten said, students of Arani High School, Girls School, Woman College, and Degree College have fallen into communication problems.

Contractor Mamun Hossain said, "Including the pond bank, the road has been repaired. I don't know why it collapsed. It might have been caused due to heavy rainfall. It will be corrected soon."

Arani Poura Major Muktar Ali said, "I have been informed instantly of the collapse of the road. The bill of the contractor is yet to be paid. The contractor has been asked to repair it again, and it will be done soon."















