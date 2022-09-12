Six killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including a woman and her grandson have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Kushtia, Cumilla and Barishal, in two days.

KUSHTIA: Three motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night while competing with each other.

The accident took place near Bottola Ansar Camp on the Kushtia-Khulna road at around 9pm.

The deceased were identified as Farruq Hossain, 24, son of Riaz Kabir, Rahul, 23, son of Mnwar Hossain; and Jewel, 20, son of Khalek. They hailed from Sadar Upazila.

Injured Biplob Hossain, 24, is currently undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Highway Police Idris Ali said the four youths riding on two motorbikes met the tragic end of their lives at night while racing. The four suddenly lost control and fell on the ground from their vehicles. At that time, a running truck ran over them, leaving three dead on the spot and one critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CUMILLA: A woman and her grandson were killed and four others injured in a road accident in the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Hazera Begum, 40, teacher of Dhamti Government Primary School and wife of Bazlur Rahman of Barera Village under Debidar Municipality, and her grandson Abir, 5.

The injured are: Hazera's husband Bazlur Rahman, 65, daughter Monira Akhter, 14, and grandson Ashiq, 7; and CNG driver Shanto, 20.

Local and the deceased's family sources said five members of a family were going to attend a function in Boroshalghar Village of Debidar Upazila at around 1pm riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

On the way, a speedy truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind in Sailchar area on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, leaving its five passengers and the driver injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Debidar Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hazera and Abir dead.

Of the injured, Bazlur Rahman was taken to Dhaka Mediacl College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers seized both the vehicles.

Mirpur Highway Police Station OC Md Kamal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding a case was filed in this regard.

BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Gariarpar area in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Naeem Khalifa, 30, son of Abu Khalifa, a resident of Bakshir Char area of the city.

Police and local sources said Naeem was going towards Barishal City at night riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a speedy micro bus coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued him and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.









