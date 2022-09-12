Video
800 girl students show red card to early marriage in Natore

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 11: About 800 girl students took oath saying 'No' to early marriage in an assembly in the district.
The assembly was held on the premises of Nabobidhan Girls High School in the district town on Wednesday.
District Policy Forum (DPF) in co-operation with the Policy for Dialogue (P4D) organised the assembly.
Md. Shamim Ahmed, deputy commissioner (DC), were present at the function as the chief guest while Principal Abdur Razzak, president of DPF, presided over it.
Among others, Biman Gobinda Sarker, headmaster of the Nabobidhan Girls High School, Omar-D-Kosta, co-ordinator (P4D), Anwar Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman Tutul, Mehanaz Mala and Lutfa Yeasmin. members of DPF, were present.
DC Shamim Ahmed said, early marriage is an obstacle for mental and health expansion; it harms family, society and state badly. He gave assurance of assisting students of poor families to continue study up to higher classes. The district administration will take responsibilities for them, the DC added.
These 800 students took part at the assembly showing red card to early marriage.


