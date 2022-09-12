Steps taken to make quality human resources: Livestock Minister



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, as the chief guest, speaking at a programme in Nazirpur Govt College of Pirojpur on Saturday. photo: observer

SM Rezaul Karim, MP, fisheries and livestock minister, came up with this remark while laying down the foundation stone of academic building of Nazirpur Government College on Saturday as the chief guest.

Laying emphasis on women education, he said, many progressive and revolutionary steps have been taken to make quality human resources.

To create job opportunity, technology-based education is most necessary, he further said. Science and technology knowing people have huge demand in the country and abroad for dignified jobs, he maintained.

The function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Abdullah Sadid.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Amulla Ranjan Halder, District Awami League leader Goutam Chowdhury, and Matshojibi League President Sikder Chan spoke at the function.

Teachers, students, political party leaders and freedom fighters were present.











