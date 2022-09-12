Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Steps taken to make quality human resources: Livestock Minister

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, as the chief guest, speaking at a programme in Nazirpur Govt College of Pirojpur on Saturday. photo: observer

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, as the chief guest, speaking at a programme in Nazirpur Govt College of Pirojpur on Saturday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Sept 11: The government has given highest priority to the education sector to ensure quality education and expansion of science and technology-based education ranging from urban to rural areas of the country.
SM Rezaul Karim, MP, fisheries and livestock minister, came up with this remark while laying down the foundation stone of academic building of Nazirpur Government College on Saturday as the chief guest.
Laying emphasis on women education, he said, many progressive and revolutionary steps have been taken to make quality human resources.
To create job opportunity, technology-based education is most necessary, he further said. Science and technology knowing people have huge demand in the country and abroad for dignified jobs, he maintained.
The function was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Abdullah Sadid.
Among others, Upazila Chairman Amulla Ranjan Halder, District Awami League leader Goutam Chowdhury, and Matshojibi League President Sikder Chan spoke at the function.
Teachers, students, political party leaders and freedom fighters were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalists working at Rajshahi University formed a human chain
UP chairman passes away at Mirzaganj
Six drown in three dists
3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Lightning kills 3 in Munshiganj
Bypass road collapses after  repairing at Bagha
Six killed, four injured in separate road mishaps
200 people of Gorakmandap area under Nawdanga Union in Fulbari Upazila formed a human chain


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft