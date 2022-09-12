Video
Pharmaceutical waste poses serious health threats

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dear Sir
Medicine and pharmaceutical wastes accumulated in the world's rivers posing a serious threat to health, according to a New York University research report. The wastes include paracetamol, nicotine, caffeine, epilepsy and diabetes medicine.

The study tested water samples from more than 1,000 locations in more than 100 countries. Of these, 254 rivers contain active pharmaceutical ingredients that are unsafe for most aquatic animals. Most of the contaminated sites are in lower middle income countries with waste management and poor drainage systems. The most polluted rivers are in Pakistan, Bolivia and Ethiopia. The river environments of Iceland, Norway and the Amazon are among the best in the world. The impact on conventional and widely used pharma wastes is still largely unknown.

However, it is clear that human-caused pollution has a detrimental effect on fish reproduction and life, and scientists fear that the presence of antibiotics in the river will reduce the effectiveness of the drug. Proper management for Pharmaceutical waste is a must.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID


