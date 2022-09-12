

Mowshumi Sharmin



Energy is the leading agent of progress, betterment, safe keeping, and sustainability of any country. Bangladesh is no exception to that global scenario. The historic synopsis of the energy, environment and growth depicts the association of energy consumption, and CO2 emission and GDP per capita (Figure 1).The energy, environment, and growth triad is very pertinent in the current spectrum of Bangladesh and global where energy crisis at present aggravate the scenario. In global temperature rise the non-renewable energy (fossil fuel energy) plays the role of a protagonist at present but in the long run it seems that the role may reverse as an antagonist if we think of the sustainability of the environment.



At present there persists a growing anxiety of insufficient energy supply worldwide where a paradigm shift of consuming clean energy is getting impetus due to the awareness of the global warming scenario. For that reason, stringent adherence to some set standards will pave the way towards environmental sustainability and could promote renewable options. A published research article of Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) is of the same opinion articulated herein. The article entitled "An Analysis of Energy, Environment and Economic Growth (EEE) Nexus: A 2SLS Approach" suggests that adoption of policies that would contribute to affordable energy use is necessary for the environment.



According to the PSMP (Power System Master Plan) of Bangladesh, the primary energy source calculation forecast reveals that the primary energy supply will grow annually by 4.8% up to 2041 (Table 1).Apart from the natural gas supply, other primary energy resources will propagate extensively by 2041 in comparison with 2014 with a bio-fuel use reduction.



Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise



Against this background, the country needs alternative energy resources to play the starring role. The energy price hike will get justification only on the environmental grounds as it will discourage more use of non-renewable. The rise in the price of non-renewable energy will lead to less use of it which is sarcastically good for the environment as it will produce less emission and eventually less global temperature rise. But if we think of growth and livelihood, the price should be sustainable and within the capacity of the users. By sustainable I mean taking consideration of all the aspects i.e. economic, social, political and global dynamics both present and future.



More use of renewable sources may come as a solution to the present crisis. Use of solar, wind, and bio energy should get impetus now. People could be self-sufficient from their own production. Waste could be converted into energy as well. Small scale local technological innovation along with more research to upgrade efficient renewable energy use could play a vital role here. Every rooftops and houses with domestic animals and wastes could be a source of renewable energy. Thus renewable energy could play the main role of energy production.



Therefore, endorsement of suitable plans, guidelines, and activities could encourage operational, effectual, and reasonable energy policies. In this respect, Bangladesh could embrace some deterministic factors for emission reduction in the energy policy and could control environmental hazards as well as sustain growth. Measures like appropriate reforestation plans to regain the exhausted woods and a forestation initiatives to lower the imminent running down of forests might be instrumental in this regard.



Above and beyond, solutions that are socially and scientifically optimum and bring innovation could lessen negative externalities from non-renewable energy. From a crisis a better solution may arise. We need patience and prudence to cope with the current problem. Any hasty and drastic action from the side of the people as well as from the policy makers could make the situation even worse in this global turmoil. A positive note in our every action will collectively walk us through this crisis.

The writer is an assistant professor at Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)















Due to climate change, the global temperature rise is receiving extra attention as environmental problems worldwide. Factors that influence global temperature escalation are not limited to deviation in land use, constantly altering irrigation, desertification, anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) emission due to industrial and urban development only but owing to huge quantities of previously trapped greenhouse gas (GHG) as methane (CH4), and many more. Along with the global temperature rise these phenomena are causing sea level rise and winter season shortening. Recent environmental issues with price hike in energy and global policy dynamics shows how unsustainably the global energy sector is moving towards.Energy is the leading agent of progress, betterment, safe keeping, and sustainability of any country. Bangladesh is no exception to that global scenario. The historic synopsis of the energy, environment and growth depicts the association of energy consumption, and CO2 emission and GDP per capita (Figure 1).The energy, environment, and growth triad is very pertinent in the current spectrum of Bangladesh and global where energy crisis at present aggravate the scenario. In global temperature rise the non-renewable energy (fossil fuel energy) plays the role of a protagonist at present but in the long run it seems that the role may reverse as an antagonist if we think of the sustainability of the environment.At present there persists a growing anxiety of insufficient energy supply worldwide where a paradigm shift of consuming clean energy is getting impetus due to the awareness of the global warming scenario. For that reason, stringent adherence to some set standards will pave the way towards environmental sustainability and could promote renewable options. A published research article of Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) is of the same opinion articulated herein. The article entitled "An Analysis of Energy, Environment and Economic Growth (EEE) Nexus: A 2SLS Approach" suggests that adoption of policies that would contribute to affordable energy use is necessary for the environment.According to the PSMP (Power System Master Plan) of Bangladesh, the primary energy source calculation forecast reveals that the primary energy supply will grow annually by 4.8% up to 2041 (Table 1).Apart from the natural gas supply, other primary energy resources will propagate extensively by 2041 in comparison with 2014 with a bio-fuel use reduction.The energy sector of Bangladesh is highly dependent on fossil fuels, predominantly hydrocarbons, for instance, coal, oil (petroleum), and natural gas. Non-renewable resources are mainly fossil fuels which are amenable to exhaustion at a higher degree compared to renewable energy thus emitting more and giving rise to temperature.Against this background, the country needs alternative energy resources to play the starring role. The energy price hike will get justification only on the environmental grounds as it will discourage more use of non-renewable. The rise in the price of non-renewable energy will lead to less use of it which is sarcastically good for the environment as it will produce less emission and eventually less global temperature rise. But if we think of growth and livelihood, the price should be sustainable and within the capacity of the users. By sustainable I mean taking consideration of all the aspects i.e. economic, social, political and global dynamics both present and future.More use of renewable sources may come as a solution to the present crisis. Use of solar, wind, and bio energy should get impetus now. People could be self-sufficient from their own production. Waste could be converted into energy as well. Small scale local technological innovation along with more research to upgrade efficient renewable energy use could play a vital role here. Every rooftops and houses with domestic animals and wastes could be a source of renewable energy. Thus renewable energy could play the main role of energy production.Therefore, endorsement of suitable plans, guidelines, and activities could encourage operational, effectual, and reasonable energy policies. In this respect, Bangladesh could embrace some deterministic factors for emission reduction in the energy policy and could control environmental hazards as well as sustain growth. Measures like appropriate reforestation plans to regain the exhausted woods and a forestation initiatives to lower the imminent running down of forests might be instrumental in this regard.Above and beyond, solutions that are socially and scientifically optimum and bring innovation could lessen negative externalities from non-renewable energy. From a crisis a better solution may arise. We need patience and prudence to cope with the current problem. Any hasty and drastic action from the side of the people as well as from the policy makers could make the situation even worse in this global turmoil. A positive note in our every action will collectively walk us through this crisis.The writer is an assistant professor at Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)