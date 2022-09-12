A painfully better phenomenon than pandemic!



Faisal Ahmed



But I never was more wrong about anything. Just like the proverb- "Chickens come home to roost"- division returns and now it is everywhere-in home; in society; in country, and in the entire world. True, we witnessed deaths during the pandemic, but back then we didn't see war mongers playing with fires; we didn'tsee one country invading another; we didn'tsee punishing the poor in the name of sanctions by big economies; we didn'tsee countries getting bankrupt wallowing in debt trap; we didn'tsee such a notorious price-hike of daily commodities. Now the question unhappily peeps through the mind: was deaths caused by corona a painfully better option than the slow painful death by man-made mishaps? What can be more unfortunate to face this question when corona is still wreaking havoc in some parts of the world?



We are still haunted by the dreadful nightmare of corona. Watching empty chair at home still grieves us reminding us of the tragic departure of our near and dear ones. But what is truly unexpected, after all these, is-how heart-achingly oblivious our global leaders are to such a cataclysm! As the world, till now, is reeling from the aftermath of corona, it is quite reasonably expected that the global leaders would lead from the front to rebuild the battered world. Alas! What have we been seeing ever since life crawled to normalcy after the pandemic?



Russia invaded Ukraine. The world was on the verge of the nuclear holocaust. In retaliation, US-led NATO imposed sanctions on Russia. Russia then, as a part of revenge, stopped providing oil and gas to Europe. What were the consequences of these? The consequences were beyond calculation- it disrupted the world supply chain, financial markets around the globe have fallen drastically, and the prices of oil, natural gas, metals and food commodities sky-rocketed. Higher commodity prices have intensified the threat of long-lasting high inflation which increases the risks of stagflation and social unrest. Hardest hit by the war are the poor and developing countries where people are grappling to make both ends meet. Sri Lanka has gone bankrupt with a severe humanitarian crisis winking at us.



A painfully better phenomenon than pandemic!



Situation in Bangladesh isn't any better either. Continuous price-hike of daily essentials is squeezing every bit of the poor's blood. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the annual inflation rate in Bangladesh hovered around 7.5 during June-July of 2022 while prices rose at a softer pace for food (8.19 percent vs. 8.37 percent in June), but they increased faster for non-food products (6.39 percent vs. 6.33 percent). With this high inflation, continuous load shedding coupled with fuel price hike are bulldozing the mass. People living from hand to mouth are being thrown from frying pan to fire. When the situation stands at such, can the world afford another war between China and Taiwan? Can our global leaders realize what is likely to befall the world if the war takes place?



With the labyrinth of geopolitics taking a heavy toll on the people of the world, internal politics from country to country too doesn't offer us much to be optimistic. While Imran Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence vote, triggering a political turmoil in the country, Sri Lanka faces a political vacuum, followed by an economic catastrophe. Prejudice-motivated crimes are on rise all over the world while religious intolerance is often posing a serious threat to the social harmony in India. With the democratic practice in limbo, political instability looms large ahead of national polls in Bangladesh. Dissenting voices are suppressed by the political goons affiliated to the party in power. Why are all these happening? Why we all aredivided when unity matters most?



Why are the global leaders busy materializing their own interest? Of course, after the pandemic,it could have been a world where empathy, not the enmity; unity, not the disunity could be the recipe to the global peace, but it did not. Pandemic taught us a flurry of lessons but we didn't learn any. And who knows how costly is going to be this refusal to learn. We kept one monster at bay but the monsters that live within us are still set free.

The writer teaches English

Language in ABC International School, Narayanganj

























