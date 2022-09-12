Trade in bilateral arrangements

There are some things known as global public items. Natural items like the sun, water, energy are also universal items. There are some items like civilization, culture, language, heritage considered in light with global point of view. In economic aspects, trade is a tool connecting countries. Movement of goods and services crossing borders constitutes trade. There requires consideration for settlement of transactions in the same way as Taka plays role in domestic trade.



Exchange of goods as barter system was replaced by money as medium of exchange. Use of machine in production creates division of work. It is the primary innovation leading to creation of money as mode of settlement. Money can facilitate people in all respects. Before machine age, people would make all items for consumption and uses. But machine and work division innovate salary for which money comes into existence.



In domestic transactions, money in circulation of the economy plays the role of payment settlement against trading of goods and services. Every economy has a legal tender, Taka in Bangladesh. The scope of transactions by Taka is limited within the political jurisdiction of the country.



Whatever the currencies are, US dollar is still playing hegemonic role as global money in respect of invoicing and settlement of payments. There are talks heard frequently to get away from the dominance of US dollar, but it is still as seminal texts. There are many specialties embedded in US dollar, first of all is trustworthy without limiting to deep liquidity, wider acceptability.



In case of cross border transactions, features vary from economy to economy. With reference to Bangladesh, our receipts against exports come from Europe and North America in US dollar which is easily useable for settlement of payments to East Asia, South Asia, Middle East. It is much talked issue that we should avoid US dollar in regional trades particularly with China and India. Local currency can be used for payments settlement. Alternatively account trade in the form of currency swap is frequently suggested by veterans.



Under the arrangements, trade with partner countries like China will be made in Take for exports against which central bank will make payments to exporters by making a debit entry in the account of Chinese central bank. For import transactions, payments will be received from importers though their banks for which central bank puts a credit entry in the account of Chinese central bank. Periodic settlement needs to be made in agreed currencies taking interest payables or receivables into consideration. While on executing payments in Taka, invoice in Chinese currency will be made into Taka by using the method in determination of cross-currency rate - Taka to dollar, dollar to Chinese currency.



There is a regional settlement mechanism known as Asian Clearing Union (ACU) is in operation. Cross border trade is settled among banks immediately with the help of central banks. Participating parties settle the position on 'netting' basis at agreed periodical interval. The payable parties need to make payments on interval along with interest. In the regional trade, Bangladesh is a net importer, net exporter with west. Being net importer, payments need to be made for the balances after 'net-off' under ACU framework.



China is a trade partner country from where major imports take place. From consumer goods to capital goods, Bangladesh depends on China. Settlement of payments in local currency can be workable as an alternative to convertible currency. Bangladesh will sell products in Taka, China will sell in their currency - RMB. While on import, China will be in receivable position. Bangladesh will be in receivable position while on export to China. The arrangements need to have a settlement cycle, monthly or quarterly. We know that our export to China is less than 1 billion US dollar but import from them is higher by manifolds. If 1 billion US dollar is export and 14 billion US dollar as import, 13 billion US dollar needs to settle other than local currency. As a result, US dollar needs to be used for purchasing of RMB. On the other hand, retention of fund in Bangladesh payable to China is subject to payments of interest. It can be assumed that monthly settlement is required for net 1 billion US dollar equivalent RMB. One month's payment at 4 percent rate of interest needs around 3.33 million US dollar, yearly payment is around 40 million US dollar required. If such interest payment is required, it will be a huge cost to be borne. In addition, there is no established exchange rate for Taka/RMB. Fixation of rate is also a cost due to exchange rate fluctuations.



Export is destined to locations where smooth operation of banking services is in place. Bangladesh garment was expected to lose US market under MFA in 2005. But it is still number one destination. Trade facilitation in the form of bilateral or multilateral works in theory, exploration of market through different supports like incentives, low cost finance and last but not least order procurement by third parties from trade hubs - Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Zurich works in practice. Without armchair exercises of different bilateral trade models, export trade needs focus to untapped countries like Middle East, Central Asia, South America, Africa through orders from third parties having linkage with global facilitators of trade operating in Bangladesh. The said countries' banking system is not so wide for which counter-trade arrangements are needed. Without dependence on banking system, traders as third parties can facilitate trade transactions by arranging similar coincidences - exports and imports. As a result, payments for trade will be settled without movement of fund, rather by goods to goods.



The writer is a contributor







