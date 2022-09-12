Drives in wholesale markets a must

Bangladesh is a net importing country; import is higher compared to export. The gap is filled in by inward remittances sent by Bangladeshi nationals working abroad. Transactions under current accounts are more or less balanced. In many situations, supply of foreign currency became higher compared to outflows. In that situation, central bank intervened market by purchasing foreign currency, resulting in accumulation of international reserve. Intervention by central bank is required to prevent local currency from overvaluation. The situation is found reversed when the world faced Covid. In that situation, different Governments declared stimulus packages to maintain demand side intact. With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, global supply chain became disrupted. In the current situation, supply side is getting priorities to meet demands.



Bangladesh is, as noted earlier, a net importing country. Import liabilities are supported particularly by export receipts and wage remittances as a part of current accounts; investment, loans and grants are supports from sources under capital accounts.



The huge price hike of imported goods including strategic items like fuel and gas results in high demand of foreign currency which is not supplied by usual inflows. Consequently, exchange rate between Taka and dollar becomes high ranging from below 100 and above. To contain the situation, authorities concerned take different measures without limiting to austerity such as imposition of LC margin against unnecessary imports, curtailment of travels, electricity rationing, deferral of import payments, encashment of foreign currency retained by exporters, reduction of foreign currency position for individual banks, monitoring large import transactions and many more. But the medicines are yet to bring effective results for stabilization of external sector. The reality is that theoretical prescription cannot face actual situation. Until supply chain is restored, it is difficult to predict the time for stabilization of external sector including domestic foreign exchange market.



Without that situation, whether it is possible to achieve stabilisation is a question. What will happen if our inflows can meet outflows? External sector automatically becomes stabilized. Is it possible? Maybe or maybe not. However, initiatives can be taken.



Bangladesh declared exchange rate floating in 2003. It is de jure floating; but it is de facto managed floating. Central bank dictates exchange rate for wholesale market, interbank transactions. The current situation is not favorable for transactions at dictated rate. As such, insider information shows that wholesale market is not working, leading problems to retail market. Market is actually run on interaction of demand and supply. We know that exchange rate for export proceeds is determined by banks on the basis of market forces.



It is known that banks cannot dictate exchange rate for inward remittances sent by Bangladeshi nationals working abroad. Money transfer companies buy Taka from banks at very competitive rates. Alternatively it can be said that banks buy greenback from money transfer companies at rates higher compared to rates applied to export receipts. Wage remittances should be received in the same way as banks buy greenback from exporters. For wage remittances, banks need to receive foreign currency from money transfer companies and convert the same into Taka for making the Taka fund available to beneficiaries. In this way, banks are buying foreign currency from exporters against realized export proceeds. If banks can buy foreign currency against inward wage remittances, unhealthy practices in exchange rates for wage remittances can be phased out. This may bring uniformity between rates applied for export proceeds and wage remittances.



Without bringing unnecessary goods in negative list, different measures like requirement of LC margin, monitoring large imports have been adopted. These bring results in decreasing imports. Imports requiring LC margins should be brought under forward purchases of foreign exchange which may protect importers from exchange rate movement.



Recently central bank has brought flexibility in interest rate against non-resident foreign currency deposit accounts. Balances held in foreign currency deposits are freely remittable abroad. But deposits by non-residents in Taka accounts cannot be repatriated abroad. As a result, non-residents face bottlenecks to bring back money from their Taka accounts if they are in trouble abroad. There should be a solution for non-residents considering their contribution in the form of remittances. In this context, a new form of bank accounts with name 'non-resident convertible Taka account' or the like can be launched through banks. The accounts will bear interest which can be used locally. But general approval should be given to bring back principal amount abroad. This can encourage non-residents to maintain such accounts in Bangladesh and may bring huge deposits because of reasonable interest rates on Taka deposits.



The propositions such as repatriation of wage remittances in foreign currency, forward purchases of foreign currency to hedge exchange rate risks by importers, utilization of retention quota by banks within prudent management, sales of unencumbered export proceeds to other banks at competitive rates, introduction of interest bearing non-resident convertible Taka accounts may seem to be text book solutions. Maybe it is, but it can work in real life situation. But before all, wholesale market - interbank transactions - needs to be operational. Central bank website shows exchange rates which are basically used for transactions between central bank and commercial banks. But it is known these rates work de facto exchange rates for interbank transactions.



These de facto rates should be avoided to make interbank market operational. It is immediately needed to bring mismatch between demand and supply of foreign currency in the market. Banks in short position need to buy foreign currency from other banks for settlement of external payment obligations. If they cannot buy from wholesale market, remitters need to arrange funds from other banks at higher rates. This is the fundamental situation to make foreign exchange market volatile. So what can work as a solution is to make wholesale foreign exchange market operational. It will be possible provided that operations take place at market driven rates rather than de facto interbank rates.



With the operationalization of wholesale market, the propositions - wage remittances in foreign currency from money transfer companies, forward exchange rates for import payments, utilization of retention quota funds by banks, unencumbered export proceeds sales to other banks at competitive rates, interest bearing convertible Taka accounts for Bangladeshis residing abroad - are expected to bring market at liquid position. These may be workable but may take few times for which authorities need to give special priority for their implementation.

