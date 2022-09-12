

Alarming rise in hundi trade



The country has been reportedly deprived of Tk 75,000 crore as remittances last year according to the Criminal Investigation Department - CID. The loss only manifests the magnitude of mismanagement in our cross-border money transaction systems coupled with failure to come down heavily on hundi traders.



Most worryingly, practicing of such illegal transaction has reportedly expanded with a syndicate of some 5,000 agents of different mobile financial services scattered across the country. Lately, the CID has been reported to have arrested 16 members from Dhaka and Chattogram of this syndicate in connection to illegal money transfer.



The investigators are also probing into the sudden rise of the trade - following the higher price of US dollar in the country.



Money transaction through hundi is a form of money laundering and also a culpable crime under the law of the land.



The network of hundi dealers is global and they are round the clock active in illegally transferring money from world's one end to another. Unfortunately, sending money through informal channels is continuing despite the fact that the government has declared 2.5 percent incentive on remittances coming through legal channels like banks.



We believe the hundi trade boom in the country has not gained impetus only due to mobile service agents. Expatriate Bangladeshis abroad are also equally responsible for it. At the same time, it also calls into question why expatriates are opting for informal channels instead of a legal one. One of the reasons to opt for the hundi trade is faster transfer of funds.



Unless the damaging practice is not deterred in the wake of present global economic reality, country's economy would undeniably face a critical situation in the days ahead. We urge our expatriate workers to send money through legal channels instead of hundi so that it can insulate the country's foreign exchange reserve which is now facing a decreasing trend.



Though the remittance incentive package has been upgraded, but the government must ensure good governance and better service in the banking sector. Government must take time befitting steps to make people bank-oriented.



In addition, law enforcing agencies monitoring financial crimes must be more vigilant in tracking down hundi operators and putting them on trial. Foreign remittances are one of the driving forces of our national economy. There is no scope to toy with it.

