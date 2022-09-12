

Death anniv

He was the founder of Raozan College and island of peace of Gohira. He played a very prominent role in politics and social service during his life time. The 50th death anniversary of Al-Haj A K M Fazlul Kabir Chovvdiiury observed on Friday at Gohira under Raozan thana in Chattogram. Programme including millad maiifil recite quran and feeding of the destitute was held.He was the leader of the opposition in the then East Pakistan assembly, Chairman, legislative committee of the East Pakistan assembly, vice chairman, Chattogram port-trust, governor, marine and mercantile academy, President, Chattogram chamber of commerce and industry and counsellor, Chattogram district council.He was the founder of Raozan College and island of peace of Gohira. He played a very prominent role in politics and social service during his life time.