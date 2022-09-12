Restaurant catches fire in city

A fire broke out at a restaurant in the city's Jatrabari area earlier on Sunday.

The fire broke out at 'Urbane restaurant' in north Jatrabari around 6:00am, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of (Media cell) of fire service and civil defence headquarters.

On information, ten firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control at 8:00am.

The origin of the fire and the extent of damages could not be known immediately, said Anwarul. -UNB









