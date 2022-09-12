Poultry trader stabbed dead in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM Sep 11: A poultry trader was stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased was Md Yusuf, 38, son of late Abul Kalam of Hasnabad area under Bhujpur police station in the upazila.

Family members said Yusuf went out of house to guard his poultry and fish farms around 11:00pm on Saturday.

His wife found his body lying beside the fishery project on Sunday morning.

Helal Uddin Faruque, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhujpur police station, said on information they recovered the bloodstained body from the spot.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said adding that the reason behind the death will be known following the postmortem.

"However primarily we suspect that he was stabbed to death as the body bore some marks of stab injury," the OC added. -UNB







