Three go missing as 2 boats sink in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sep 11: Three agricultural labourers went missing as two small boats capsized in the Padma River in Talaimari area of Rajshahi district on Sunday morning.

Those went missing were Naju, Nabi and Sadek, residents of Charshaympur area under Motihar police station in Rajshahi city.

Zakir Hossain, deputy director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the boats carrying 27 labourers sank due to strong current in the river while they were heading towards Madhyachar from Jogar Ghat area.

Twenty four of them managed to swim ashore while the rest went missing, he said. Divers of the fire service have been continuing the rescue operation, he added. -UNB













