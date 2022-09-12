Video
5th convocation of IIUC held

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: The 5th convocation of the International Islamic University of Chittagong (IUC) held with colorful arrangements at IIUC permanent campus, Kumira in the Port City presided over by Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP.
Emeritus Professor and former Vice-CHancellor (VC) of BRAC University Dr Ainun Nishat delivered the convocation speech. IIUC Board of Trustees Chairman Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi,MP and University Grants Commission member Biswajit Chand were present as special guests.
IIUC Vice-Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mashrurul Mawla, Treasurer Prof Dr Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Dean of Faculty of Shariah and Islamic Studies Prof Dr Shaker Alam Shawk, Dean of Faculty of Science and Engineering Prof Dr Aktar Saeed were present as guests of honor.


