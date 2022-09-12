Police constable held with 96 tolas of gold

KERANIGANJ, Sept 11: Police arrested a constable of Lalbagh Police Station and seized 96 tolas of gold ornaments from his possession from Jinjira in Keraniganj upazila on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The arrestee was identified as Munshi Quamruzzaman,

Mamunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said a trader along with 96 tolas of gold ornaments was heading towards Tatibazar in the capital from Singair upazila in Manikganj district on August 9.

When he reached Jinjira, contable Quamruzzaman along with some others arrested the trader and looted the gold ornaments.

A complaint was lodged with Keraniganj Model Police.

During the investigation, police found the involvement of Quamruzzaman and arrested him from the Jinjira area around 3:30 pm, said OC. -UNB

















