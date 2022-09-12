Video
City News

PM’s India visit was fruitful: Hasan

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said, 'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India has been very successful and satisfying and the governments of both countries have expressed their satisfaction.
Dr Hasan Mahmud came up with the remark at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Sunday.
At the tree planting programme he planted a tree in the press club garden. The minister congratulated the press club leaders for organizing the tree plantation programme and said that their initiative will encourage the people of the country.
Shahed Chowdhury, the treasurer of the press club presided over the programme while Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media and Information Affairs advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Managing Director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Abul Kalam Azad, president of the Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin and senior journalists Rafiqul Islam Ratan, Rahman Mustafiz and others were also present in the programme.  
Dr Hasan said, "The Prime Minister's visit to India has been very successful and fruitful. Many agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed during this visit. Bangladesh will now be able to import and export goods with Nepal and Bhutan over the Indian mainland through Chittagong and Mongla ports. This is a big achievement."
"And why is the visit so good, for this reason BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is very upset. Their job is to spread confusion and rumour. They are busy with that. But when Begum Khaleda Zia went to India, she forgot to talk about Ganges water, I still have that video footage and you also have it. The leader of the party who goes to India and forgets about Bangladesh's water allocation, how do they talk about it again?"


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft