Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Day 1 of Anti-dengue drive: DNCC fines over Tk 4 lakh

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Sunday found Aedes mosquito larvae and fined different establishmentsTk 4.37 lakhon the first day of its seven-day special drive aimed at protecting the city dwellers from dengue.
The mobile courts led by DNCC filed 14 cases. The drive was operated in Gulshan, Uttara, and Khilbaritek in the capital.
During the drive, the DNCC found Aedes larvae from different houses, establishments, empty plots and drains.
DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig: General Zobaidur Rahman and Deputy Chief Health officer Golam Mostafa Sarwar visited some areas during the drive.
Earlier on Saturday, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam announced a weeklong special drive to control Aedes mosquitoes that spread Dengue.
The mayor made the announcement on Saturday at an awareness campaign against the Aedes mosquito at Uttara in the capital.
The drive will be conducted by separate teams in each of the 10 zones under DNCC, he said.    -UNB
A total of 1,128 dengue patients, including 893 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.     -UNB


