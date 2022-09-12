

Training on ‘Certified AML and CFT Professionals’ held at AIBL

Deputy Head of BFIU and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md. Nazrul Islam was present as chief guest in the program. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the program. Sixty BAMLCO's of Chattogram and Bogra Zone participated the training course.

Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, AIBTRI Director General Abdul Awal Sarker, Senior Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice President Md. Yeahea and Senior Executives were present in the ceremony.









The closing ceremony of the three-month long special training course titled 'Certified AML and CFT Professionals' at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited was held at Bank's head office recently, says a press release.Deputy Head of BFIU and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Md. Nazrul Islam was present as chief guest in the program. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the program. Sixty BAMLCO's of Chattogram and Bogra Zone participated the training course.Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, AIBTRI Director General Abdul Awal Sarker, Senior Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice President Md. Yeahea and Senior Executives were present in the ceremony.