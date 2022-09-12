Video
Monday, 12 September, 2022
Business

BANKING EVENT

Padma Bank holds training on anti-money laundering

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Padma Bank holds a day-long training and assessment programme on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism. This program was held under the supervision of AML Division at Padma Bank's Mirpur Training Institute on Saturday, says a press release.
A total of 95 participants including 46 BAMLCOs, the Branch Operation Manager of different branches and officers from the Head Office of Banking Operation Division participated in the program.  Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Joint Director Khandaker Asif Rabbani was present during the inauguration of the program along with Padma Bank's EVP and Head of Operation Syed Towhid Hossain and Bank's Deputy CAMLCO Rashadul Karim.
After the inaugural program, the Joint Director of BFIU conducted his session. At the end of the program, all participants took part in an hour-long assessment test on BFIU Circular No: 26 and the fundamentals of AML/CFT.


