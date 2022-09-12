

IBBL Comilla, Noakhali Zone holds Shariah Webinar

Sayed Abu Asad, director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest while Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO addressed as special guest.

Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as key discussant.

Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shariah secretariat also addressed the program. Presided over by Muhammad Qamrul Bari Imami, Head of Noakhali Zone and Shahidullah Majumder, Head of Comilla Zone made opening remarks. Executives and officials of both the zones attended the webinar.

















