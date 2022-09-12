Video
Stocks break gaining streak

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Stocks witnessed a downward trend after showing three days of positive trend as investors preferred to book profit on quick-gaining stocks.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 21.72 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 6,538, after gaining 129 points in the past three trading days. Two other indices also edged lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 2.87 points to finish at 2,373 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 9.10 points to close at 1,432.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also dropped to Tk 16.92 billion on the premier bourse, which was 10 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 18.78 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 373 issues traded, 219 ended lower, 45 higher and 109 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco became the most-traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, Shinepukur Ceramics, LafargeHolcim and Beximco Pharmaceuticals.
Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills was the day's top gainer, soaring 10 per cent while Beacon Pharmaceuticals was the worst loser, losing 7.93 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) falling 27 points to settle at 19,249 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) losing 15 points to close at 11,539.
Of the issues traded, 160 declined, 49 advanced and 65 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 8.70 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 414 million.    -BSS


