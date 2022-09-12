2nd int’l tourism conclave starts

The two-day second international tourism conclave, one of the biggest tourism conclave of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperatio (SAARC) countries starts at Darjeeling in India on Monday.

The conclave jointly organised by Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tours Operators Association (EHTTOA) and Indian Chamber of Commerce will work to increase linkage among tourism operators in the SAARC countries.

The conclave supported by Incredible India, West Bengal Tourism, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Nepal Tourism Board (International Associate Partner), NATTA (Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents) and TOAB (Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh)

Welcome address by Debasish Maitra, president EHTTOA, Speech conveners Vivek Subba and Supriyo Sarkar.

The chief guest was Shri Nit Thapa, Chief Executive of GTA. Address Shri Nishat Mittal, Chairman of ICC, Dr Saumita Mohan, IAS secretary, tourism Department, government of west Bengal, SHri S. Ponnambalam, IAS District Magistrate (DM) Darjeeling, Norden Sherpa, Executive member (tourism) GTA, Shri Jyoti Ghosh, deputy Director of Tourism (NB), noted filmmaker Shri Anjan Dutt and anchored by Sandipon Ghosh.

Meanwhile, highlights: 100 International Delegates from Bangladesh and Nepal. More than 300 Domestic Delegates, major Hotel Chains, B2B Meet between Buyers and Sellers. Technical Sessions on the way forward in Rural, Adventure, Tea, Orchid, Mango and Tourism. And felicitation of Unsung Heroes from the Tourism and Hospitality Sector.

Besides this, EHTTOA hosted the 01 ST Convention in its history in August, 2019. The main objective of the convention was three fold. Improve member's interaction. Grow a close bonding between EHTTOA and State and Central Tourism Departments. Highlighting the potentiality of the region on a national scale in the presence of Tourism Stalwarts from across the country.

















