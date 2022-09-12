RAKUB gets new Managing Director



Md Zahidul Haque

Prior to the new assignment, he was the Managing Director of Probashi Kallyan Bank.

During his long banking career, he served as Deputy Managing Director in Sonali Bank Limited and General Manager in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), said a RAKUB press release here today.

Zahidul Haque started his banking career as Senior Officer in Bangladesh Shilpa Bank, currently known as Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) on January 1, 1990.

He joined BHBFC as Principal Officer on November 19, 1995.

Apart from this, he participated in various banking related training, seminars and symposiums in both home and abroad.

Md Haque obtained B.Com(Hons) and M.Com in Finance and Banking from the University of Rajshahi in 1984 and 1985 respectively. -BSS



















