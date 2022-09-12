Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RAKUB gets new Managing Director

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Md Zahidul Haque

Md Zahidul Haque

RAJSHAHI, Sept 11: Md Zahidul Haque has joined Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) as its Managing Director.
 Prior to the new assignment, he was the Managing Director of Probashi Kallyan Bank.
 During his long banking career, he served as Deputy Managing Director in Sonali Bank Limited and General Manager in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), said a RAKUB press release here today.
 Zahidul Haque started his banking career as Senior Officer in Bangladesh Shilpa Bank, currently known as Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) on January 1, 1990.
 He joined BHBFC as Principal Officer on November 19, 1995.
 Apart from this, he participated in various banking related training, seminars and symposiums in both home and abroad.
Md Haque obtained B.Com(Hons) and M.Com in Finance and Banking from the University of Rajshahi in 1984 and 1985 respectively.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Training on ‘Certified AML and CFT Professionals’ held at AIBL
Padma Bank holds training on anti-money laundering
IBBL Comilla, Noakhali Zone holds Shariah Webinar
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
Stocks break gaining streak
UK business mourns queen as souvenir sales boom
2nd int’l tourism conclave starts


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft