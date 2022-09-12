Indian businesses keen to invest in fuel, transport: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday said Indian businesses have expressed their interest in investing in some sectors like fuel, transport and agro processing in Bangladesh.

He said this while responding to queries from journalists at his residence on Central Road in Rangpur city.

Minister Munshi said the Indian investors expressed the interest and sought cooperation while holding meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her a four day state visit in the neighbouring country.

Upon the discussion, the premier also assured them of offering of all sorts of cooperation in doing business, he said.

Terming the prime minister's visit as fruitful , he said the Indian Adani Group has proposed to invest Tk 4,000 crore in Bangladesh.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sought Bangladesh beside it to go ahead," the minister said.

He hoped that the Tessta water sharing deal will be done within a short time as a positive response from the West Bengal came in this regard - although he didn't elaborate.

Replying to a question, the commerce minister said the price of soybean oil will be decreased one more step after adjusting with the global market soon.

Munshi also said that prices of essential commodities will be cut as initiatives have been taken to import food gains from countries including Russia and Ukraine which remained stalled in past months.

Elaborating the government measures, he claimed that ten million people of the country have been enjoying cheap rates of essential commodities through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh across the country. -UNB















