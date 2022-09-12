Video
Samsung’s Padma Bridge photography campaign winners announced

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh had recently organized a photography campaign to celebrate the historic inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge. The reputed South Korean tech brand has now started announcing and awarding the winners of the campaign. Among the winners was Apurbo Zunaid, who received a Samsung Galaxy Tab A by submitting a magnificent landscape of the country's monumental establishment, says a press release.
Samsung will gradually announce names of the rest of the lucky winners, eventually declaring the champion of the campaign.
Running from June 27 to July 15, the campaign created massive buzz among photography lovers. Samsung fans from different parts of the country came to witness the Padma Bridge and took pictures of the symbol of Bangladesh's pride for trying their luck in the contest. The jury is currently announcing winners. The first prize winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the 2nd to 10th place winners will each receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A, as did Apurbo Zunaid.
It may be noted that Apurbo Zunaid is the son of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the honorable Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Both Apurbo's mother and father were excited to hear about their son's achievement. The Minister and his wife also posted on their social media to share their joy. In her Facebook status, Apurbo Zunaid's mother Arifa Jesmin Konika wrote, (as translated) - "Samsung organized the Padma Bridge digital photo contest. My elder son shared a photo of Padma Bridge taken on his Samsung mobile. His photo has been selected and he got the award. Congratulations and best wishes to Apurbo Baba. Please pray that he can become an ideal human being". Later, the honorable Minister shared his wife's status on his own profile, with the caption, (as translated) - "Prayers and best wishes".
In this context, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung is always with the people of Bangladesh in celebrating achievements and memorable successes of the nation. The Padma Bridge represents the realization of dreams cherished by crores of Bengalis, which has been made possible by the indomitable spirit of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, despite a hundred adversities. Samsung organized a photography contest to spread this success, and we were truly moved by the huge response from our fans. My congratulations go to the winners".


