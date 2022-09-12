Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB conducts workshop on ‘Trust Cum Settlement Account’ for bKash employees

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

BB conducts workshop on ‘Trust Cum Settlement Account’ for bKash employees

BB conducts workshop on ‘Trust Cum Settlement Account’ for bKash employees

A workshop has been organized with participation of bKash officials on the "guidelines for trust fund management in payment and settlement services". The workshop reiterated awareness on keeping the sanctity of 'Trust Cum Settlement Account' and focused on how to ensure security of customers' money and retain their trust in mobile financial services, says a press release.
This workshop made the participants aware about the obligation to open a Trust Cum Settlement Account (TCSA) in a scheduled bank and deposit the liability/customers' money as a Trust Fund against equal amount or more than the e-money provided to the customers. This session emphasized the guidelines as well as all the relevant instructions of Bangladesh Bank that are applicable for the service providers.
Yesterday, the workshop was organized at a training institute in the capital and conducted by Anwar Ullah, Deputy Director of Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank. More than 60 officials from various departments of bKash participated in this workshop.
'Guidelines for Trust Fund Management in Payment and Settlement Service' policy was presented in detail in the workshop. The DOs and DON'Ts of this policy were discussed elaborately.
MFS institutions are mandated to manage the process of conversion from cash to e-money through a special type of Trust Cum Settlement Account to ensure the safety of the customers' money. Even, service providers have instructions for managing these accounts differently from institutional accounts. Before opening such account, the concerned institution must take approval from Bangladesh Bank.
According to the policy introduced by Bangladesh Bank, there is no opportunity to take loans by keeping any money in this account as collateral. The concerned institution cannot withdraw any cash from this account as well.
Attending the session, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash said, "It is our solemn duty to protect the fund of our customers. Since its inception, bKash has sincerely abided by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank regarding Trust Cum Settlement Account (TCSA). There has never been minute deviation from compliance practice for a single moment and bKash remains steadfast to maintain customers' fund in TCSA fully secured. This workshop will further encourage the practice of upholding rules and regulations among all bKash officials."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Training on ‘Certified AML and CFT Professionals’ held at AIBL
Padma Bank holds training on anti-money laundering
IBBL Comilla, Noakhali Zone holds Shariah Webinar
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
Stocks break gaining streak
UK business mourns queen as souvenir sales boom
2nd int’l tourism conclave starts


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft