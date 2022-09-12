

Training programme of BIAA held to flourish Indenting Business in BD

Md. Nuruzzaman, President, Bahalul Mansur, Sr. Vice President, Kazi Azmal Haque, Charman, Standing Committee on Training and Research, Past President Muhammad Ayub and Adv. Rafiqul Islam Masum, Director Al Mahmud MoinulHaqueand Md. Ashiquzzaman, Executive Secretary were also present during the Certificate Awarding Ceremony.

As an 'A Class' Association of FBCCI and ISO Certified Organization by BSTI, BIAA has been organizing the training programs, workshops on regular intervals to create entrepreneurship and flourish Indenting business in the country. Indentors have been contributing in our economy as foreign currency earner against Indenting service Export since 1978.

A total of 24 participants of 22 companies attended the training program commenced on September 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.













