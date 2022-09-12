Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GIZ holds training for the NILG trainers in Gazipur

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

GIZ holds training for the NILG trainers in Gazipur

GIZ holds training for the NILG trainers in Gazipur

With a focus on developing future trainers from the National Institute of Local Government (NILG) on the topic of SDG localisation, the Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) project, implemented by GIZ, organized a two-day long residential training at Sarah Resort, Gazipur, says a press release.
The training titled "Tools and Methods for SDG Localisation - Training of NILG Trainers" was held recently and conducted by national and international master trainers. Trainers of NILG participated in the training including officials from the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the Prime Minister's office.
The urban areas of the country play a pivotal role in driving economic growth. However, a large proportion of urban population lives in poverty prone unhealthy conditions and lacks access to basic amenities. In alignment with many other countries of the world, Bangladesh has also developed policies, strategies and plans to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets by 2030 including policies and strategies related to climate change. However, proper implementation of these plans requires capacities and involvement of the local level.
GIZ has partnered with NILG which supports in the capacity enhancement of the local government officials where NILG's capacities on SDG localisation is being supported for disseminating the knowledge in the local level of the country. Experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Europe have developed the training modules and conducted trainings of the trainers on this topic. This training aims to instil practice-oriented training skills while also offering trainers from NILG the opportunity to apply and further develop these skills as trainers. This included lectures, group work and open discussions on training materials, tools and other activities, where 16 officials from the National Institute of Local Government and the Prime Minister's Office participated.
The programme ended by distributing certificates among the participants after designing a model training structure which shall be applied in the future trainings for the officials from the local government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Training on ‘Certified AML and CFT Professionals’ held at AIBL
Padma Bank holds training on anti-money laundering
IBBL Comilla, Noakhali Zone holds Shariah Webinar
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
Stocks break gaining streak
UK business mourns queen as souvenir sales boom
2nd int’l tourism conclave starts


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft