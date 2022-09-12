

GIZ holds training for the NILG trainers in Gazipur

The training titled "Tools and Methods for SDG Localisation - Training of NILG Trainers" was held recently and conducted by national and international master trainers. Trainers of NILG participated in the training including officials from the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the Prime Minister's office.

The urban areas of the country play a pivotal role in driving economic growth. However, a large proportion of urban population lives in poverty prone unhealthy conditions and lacks access to basic amenities. In alignment with many other countries of the world, Bangladesh has also developed policies, strategies and plans to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets by 2030 including policies and strategies related to climate change. However, proper implementation of these plans requires capacities and involvement of the local level.

GIZ has partnered with NILG which supports in the capacity enhancement of the local government officials where NILG's capacities on SDG localisation is being supported for disseminating the knowledge in the local level of the country. Experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Europe have developed the training modules and conducted trainings of the trainers on this topic. This training aims to instil practice-oriented training skills while also offering trainers from NILG the opportunity to apply and further develop these skills as trainers. This included lectures, group work and open discussions on training materials, tools and other activities, where 16 officials from the National Institute of Local Government and the Prime Minister's Office participated.

The programme ended by distributing certificates among the participants after designing a model training structure which shall be applied in the future trainings for the officials from the local government.







