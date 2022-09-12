Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bti to hold discussion on DAP, healthy living to mark launch of 400 apartments

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

bti to hold discussion on DAP, healthy living to mark launch of 400 apartments

bti to hold discussion on DAP, healthy living to mark launch of 400 apartments

Building Technology and Ideas LTD, or bti, is going to organise a discussion on the newly published Detailed Area Plan (DAP) of Dhaka to mark the launch of its 400 apartments.
The real estate firm is organising the bti Grand Launching Event 2022 at Celebration Point in the capital's Gulshan on Sept 16-17.
"As a leading real estate company, bti always cares for its customers and that is why bti is going to organise a Grand Launching Event where some very important matters such as DAP, wellness communities and healthy living will be discussed," FR Khan, managing director of bti, said at a press conference.
"This event is going to add value to the prospective customers as well as the landowners," Khan added.
Sabrin Zinat Rahman, chief architect of bti, said under the Wellness Communities, they have planned the homes for all age groups - toddlers, adolescents, adults, and senior citizens.
"Here your loved ones will be your neighbors and your neighbors will be your loved ones. We have focused on both your physical and mental fitness while designing the wellness communities," she said.
The event will include two panel discussions on the newly approved Detailed Area Plan, or DAP, of the capital's building authority Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and its implications, as well as healthy living in wellness communities. Project Director of DAP, Md Ashraful Islam, real estate and health experts, and award-winning architect Rafiq Azam will be among the panellists, bti said in a statement. bti requested all to call 16604, or Whatsapp: +8801313401405, or visit www.btibd.com to register for the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Training on ‘Certified AML and CFT Professionals’ held at AIBL
Padma Bank holds training on anti-money laundering
IBBL Comilla, Noakhali Zone holds Shariah Webinar
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
Stocks break gaining streak
UK business mourns queen as souvenir sales boom
2nd int’l tourism conclave starts


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft