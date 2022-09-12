

bti to hold discussion on DAP, healthy living to mark launch of 400 apartments

The real estate firm is organising the bti Grand Launching Event 2022 at Celebration Point in the capital's Gulshan on Sept 16-17.

"As a leading real estate company, bti always cares for its customers and that is why bti is going to organise a Grand Launching Event where some very important matters such as DAP, wellness communities and healthy living will be discussed," FR Khan, managing director of bti, said at a press conference.

"This event is going to add value to the prospective customers as well as the landowners," Khan added.

Sabrin Zinat Rahman, chief architect of bti, said under the Wellness Communities, they have planned the homes for all age groups - toddlers, adolescents, adults, and senior citizens.

"Here your loved ones will be your neighbors and your neighbors will be your loved ones. We have focused on both your physical and mental fitness while designing the wellness communities," she said.

The event will include two panel discussions on the newly approved Detailed Area Plan, or DAP, of the capital's building authority Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and its implications, as well as healthy living in wellness communities. Project Director of DAP, Md Ashraful Islam, real estate and health experts, and award-winning architect Rafiq Azam will be among the panellists, bti said in a statement. bti requested all to call 16604, or Whatsapp: +8801313401405, or visit www.btibd.com to register for the event.















