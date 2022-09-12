Chittagong Chamber felicitates Land Minister



Land Minister of Bangladesh Saifuzzaman Chowdhury (middle) delivering his speech at a programme organised by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in Chittagong on Saturday.

The award was given for introducing the best project of 'Digital Tax System' in land management.

Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubhash, Chamber Senior Vice President Tarafdar M Ruhul Amin, Chamber Vice President Syed Mohammad Tanveer, MA Latif MP, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Almas Shimul, Women Chamber Senior Vice President Abida Mostafa were present in the event held at Bangabandhu Hall, World Trade Center, Agrabad. Chamber president Mahbubul Alam presided over the function.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said 'Land Crime Prevention and Remedies Act-2021' will be presented in Parliament soon to protect the real registered owners from violence and exploitation of land grabbers.'

The Prime Minister will fully inaugurate the Digital Survey in December. Through this survey, all the information and crisis of land in Bangladesh will be removed, he added.

The land minister assured all cooperation for arranging a permanent venue for the Chattogram International Trade Fair.

Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said, 'Land Records and Survey Directorate, Land Reforms Board, Land Appeal Board, Land Administration Training Center and Controller of Accounts (Revenue) Office are working under the Ministry of Lands.

If the digital survey of the ministry is implemented, all the land related complications of the country will be solved.'











