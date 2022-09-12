Video
Monday, 12 September, 2022
Business

Chittagong Chamber felicitates Land Minister

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister of Bangladesh Saifuzzaman Chowdhury (middle) delivering his speech at a programme organised by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in Chittagong on Saturday.

Land Minister of Bangladesh Saifuzzaman Chowdhury (middle) delivering his speech at a programme organised by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in Chittagong on Saturday.

CHATTOGRAM, September 11: Land Minister of Bangladesh Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has been felicitated by the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Saturday as the Ministry of Lands has won the United Nations World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) award-2022.
The award was given for introducing the best project of 'Digital Tax System' in land management.
Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dubhash, Chamber Senior Vice President Tarafdar M Ruhul Amin, Chamber Vice President Syed Mohammad Tanveer, MA Latif MP, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Almas Shimul, Women Chamber Senior Vice President Abida Mostafa were present in the event held at Bangabandhu Hall, World Trade Center, Agrabad. Chamber president Mahbubul Alam presided over the function.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said 'Land Crime Prevention and Remedies Act-2021' will be presented in Parliament soon to protect the real registered owners from violence and exploitation of land grabbers.'
The Prime Minister will fully inaugurate the Digital Survey in December. Through this survey, all the information and crisis of land in Bangladesh will be removed, he added.
The land minister assured all cooperation for arranging a permanent venue for the Chattogram International Trade Fair.
Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said, 'Land Records and Survey Directorate, Land Reforms Board, Land Appeal Board, Land Administration Training Center and Controller of Accounts (Revenue) Office are working under the Ministry of Lands.
If the digital survey of the ministry is implemented, all the land related complications of the country will be solved.'


