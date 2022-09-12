TCB starts selling commodities among low-income families

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Sunday started selling edible commodities for the month of September among some one crore TCB card holders of low-income families.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh formally opened the programme in the city.

Commerce Ministry's additional secretary AKM Ali Ahad Khan, TCB Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan, 24 No. ward councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation Shafiullah Shafi were present, among others, on the occasion.

After the formal opening of selling operations, Tapan Kanti said some five crore people benefit through TCB as its products are being sold every month.

He said the government needs to provide Taka 5,200 crore subsidy every year for selling TCB items once to its consumers every month.

The secretary said considering all aspects and the capacity of the state-run corporation, the government is considering the matter with importance to provide TCB items twice to its consumers every month.

Every TCB card holder can now avail 2 litres of soybean oil, 2 kgs of lentil and 1 kg sugar under a package with only Taka 405. Such month-long operation is being conducted through some 300 dealers in the capital and also some 3,500 dealers across the country.

According to TCB, onion will be sold in the metropolitan areas subject to its availability from abroad. Besides, the TCB is selling soybean oil at Taka 110 per litre, lentil at Taka 65 per kg and sugar at Taka 55 per kg.

























