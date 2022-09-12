Video
BEPZA starts paying salaries of DEPZ’s Shine Fashion workers

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has started paying salary and other arrear benefits of workers of M/s. Shine Fashion Company (PVT) Ltd., a closed factory of Dhaka EPZ (DEPZ).
The payment activities started in a program on Sunday (11-09-2022) organized    by DEPZ  in which Tk. 30.02 crore arrears would be paid to workers in phases.
DEPZ Executive Director Abdus Sobhan handed over pay orders of their salary and benefits to some workers in the program. The remaining workers' will get their arrears through bank accounts.
The workers are overwhelmed to receive their arrears after almost two years of the closure of the factory. They thanked BEPZA wholeheartedly for their continuous efforts to settle the dues.  
Mentionable, the factory management announced the closure of the factory in 2020 for the failure to pay the wages of 2,083 workers. BEPZA terminated the land lease agreement with the factory on 1 December 2020 and assured that it would make arrangements to pay all dues of the workers.
After a long tireless effort of almost two years, BEPZA has been able to pay the dues of the workers by selling the factory through an auction.
BEPZA authorities said it is always committed to protecting the legal rights of workers and paying their dues fairly. It is to be noted that earlier BEPZA made arrangements to pay the arrears to workers of a closed factory of Dhaka EPZ, one of Chattogram EPZ, one of Adamjee EPZ, and one closed factory of Ishwardi EPZ.


