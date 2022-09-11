Plastic-polythene with bitumen to make roads durable

Roads will be durable with much less maintenance cost and environment-friendly if five to 10 per cent plastic-polyethylene is mixed with bitumen, said a group of researchers at a news conference at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday.

The researchers of the Civil Engineering Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and Bangladesh Environment Forum hosted the news conference.

Pial Barua and Al Amin, two students of Civil Engineering Department of CUET presented a research paper titled 'Environmental pollution and adverse effects of polythene waste and alternative use in road constructions'supervised by the Prof Dr Swapan Kumar Palit of the department.

Barua said that using plastic-polyethylene waste in road construction is environmentally friendly and economic. As an example, he said, in a one kilometer long 2-lane road with 3.5-meter width the thickness of asphalt is 75 millimeters, if 7.5 percent plastic or polyethylene is used along with bitumen, then 4.5 tonness of bitumen would be saved per kilometer and four and a half tonness of plastic and polythene can be used in it.

In that case it would be possible to reduce four and a half tonnes of plastic waste, and the cost of four and save a half tonnes of bitumen. As a result, the cost of constructing one kilometer of road would be reduced by more than Taka two lakh 74 thousand.

Using plastic-polyethylene waste would cut down road construction costs and protect the environment from plastics.

Research supervisor Prof Dr Swapan Kumar Palit said, "Our waste production is very high. Out of this, 249 tonnes of plastic-polyethylene waste is being produced daily in Chattogram city. The reason for being vocal about this is that plastic and polythene are non-biodegradable. It pollutes the environment. So we carried out a study on how polythene-plastic waste can be used on roads. Along with that, we have tried to highlight how the quality and sustainability of the road can be increased through various experiments."

He said modifying polyethylene-plastic with bitumen increases the durability of roads used by which heavy vehicles. Although there are guidelines on how much weight a vehicle can carry, drivers and owners seldom obey them. As a result, roads are damaged. But, research has shown that mixing polythene-plastic with bitumen would not cause so much damage to roads even if used by heavy vehicles. Using modified bitumen would greatly enhance roads' heat resistance.

Normal bitumin roads are damaged by vehicular traffic during rainy days. But, if roads are made with modified bitumen, they would not deteriorate so much in the rainy days, he said.

The researchers invited Chattogram City Corporation to provide to them a one kilometer section of its road for applying the method under the supervising of CUET.