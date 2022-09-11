Gas connection of 2 CNG refilling stations snapped

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) snapped gas connection of two CNG refilling stations on Saturday due to unauthorized business.

According to the BERC, Shuktara CNG and

Agomon CNG refilling stations have been disconnected the gas connection due to no BERC licence.

The BERC authority also temporarily disconnected the gas supply to Sotabdi CNG, Moni CNG, Makka CNG, Mahtab Motos and Citizen CNG as they failed to maintain the proper safety related issues of the refilling stations.











