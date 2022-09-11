Video
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks

Telecom sector at high risk

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Shaikh Shahrukh

Over the past few months, various organizations in Bangladesh have been subjected to ransomware attacks. Big commercial companies like Beximco, Akij and Digicon Technologies have been attacked.
Hackers have gained access to sensitive information by attacking those. Besides, BTCL, Grameenphone Limited, Axiata Limited, Link Three Technologies, Systems Solutions and Development Technologies Limited, Bandhu Network Limited, Amara Network Limited, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited and Teletalk  Bangladesh Limited are at the top of the attack risk list.
These data have been obtained from the research report 'Ransomware Landscape Bangladesh 2022' published on the cyber situation and ransomware situation in Bangladesh. The report was published by BGD e-Gov CIRT, the government's cyber security agency.
BGD e-Gov CIRT, an agency working on cyber security under the government's information and communication technology department, has researched the cyber situation and ransomware situation in Bangladesh. They published a report titled 'Raw Nosomware Landscape Bangladesh 2022'.
CIRT collected relevant information about Ransomware attacks in Bangladesh from Dark Web Monitoring, OSINT (Open-Source Threat Intelligence). They have prepared this report by reviewing various data available since 2021.
Earlier, 4 Ransomware attacks have been reported in Bangladesh since 2021, Sart said.  Among them, they mentioned three private institutions.  India has the highest number of Ransomware attacks in the Asia Pacific region. Then there is Japan, Thailand, China, Taiwan.
According to the Kaspersky Security Bulletin 2021 data, Bangladesh is the most attacked by Ransomware Trojans than any other country.
Akij Group, one of the top business organizations in Bangladesh, was attacked by a Ransomware named Night Sky.  All the company's server files, employee resumes, mail server data, GitLab code base, ERP system database, all website cPanel data including backups, personal computer backup files were also leaked to the Dark Web.
Another top business organization of the country, Beximco Group, was attacked by Ransomware called AltDOS.  Hundreds of gigabytes of files, databases, their telecom subsidies, 56,000 payment records were leaked from their 34 websites. Information technology firm Digicon Technologies has been attacked by Russian-based Conti Group, which goes by the alias Wizard Spider.


