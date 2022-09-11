Khaleda's conditional release will be extended if asked: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq said, "Khaleda Zia's conditional release period will be extended for six more months if her family again applies to the government."

He said this while talking to journalists after a workshop at Bangladesh Judicial Administration Training Institute on Saturday.

Anisul Haq said, "Temporary release period of Khaleda Zia will expire on September 24. We are waiting for her family member's application to extend the release period. If

her family applies to extend her release period executive divi The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8 in 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On October 30 in 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years.

On March 16 this year, the Law Ministry gave its opinion for further extension of the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for six more months.











