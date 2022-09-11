Video
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Front Page

Hundred of BCL men lodge complaints to PM against Joy, Lekhak

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Tausiful Islam

Describing all the allegations including arbitrariness in making organisational decisions, forming district and district equivalent committees without holding conferences, committee trading through press releases, around hundred central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will lodge a written complaint to Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the country and also the President of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), against Al-Nahain Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya, President and General Secretary of the defunct central committee of the BCL.
To hand over the written complaint, the agitated leaders gathered at the AL office in the capital since morning on Saturday. However, the BCL sources said the Office Secretary of the AL refused to receive the complaint letter.
Signed by around one hundred central leaders, the complaint will be now handed over to the four AL leaders who look after the BCL, said a central leader of the BCL.
Through the four leaders, they will reach the Prime Minister.
BCL Vice President Sohan Khan said the amount of the allegations against the two      leaders reached as high as a mountain, adding, "All the central leaders are fed up with them. They have broken the Prime Minister's trust."
"The tenure of the central committee expired long ago. They are yet to hold the council. How they are announcing committees in district and equivalent units through press releases is detrimental to the party," he added.
Echoing the same, Yeaz Al Riad, another Vice President of the party, said around one-third of the central leaders signed the complaint letter. In this letter, we have depicted their non-organisational activities that destroyed the party image.
The complaint further included allegations of misevaluating the central leaders, extending central committee through press releases, giving berth to married, drug addicts and activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir in the committees. Apart from this, allegation of leading a life of luxury has been brought against the two leaders including living in two separate apartments with rent worth Tk 60,000 each and using separate cars for their own.
Refuting the allegations, Joy told journalists there might be allegations against them but they (the fraction that brought the allegations) have no evidence. He said he will resign if the allegations are proven.
However, despite several attempts, this correspondent found Lekhak unreachable.
After the removal of Rezwanul Hoque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani from the BCL President and General Secretary posts respectively on September 14 in 2019 over allegations of extortion, Joy and Lekhak were made acting President and General Secretary respectively. Later on January 4 in 2020, Sheikh Hasina declared them President and General Secretary.


