BD still falls short of fiscal transparency standards: US report  

The 2022 Fiscal Transparency Report of US government says that Bangladesh government has made significant progress towards meeting international requirements in fiscal transparency, but it still falls short of the minimum standards.

The Bangladesh government's supreme audit institution reviewed the government accounts, but its reports did not contain substantive findings and were not made publicly available within a reasonable period, states the report.

The supreme audit institution did not meet international standards of independence, it says.

Since 2008, in consultation with other relevant US agencies, the U S Department of State has conducted fiscal transparency assessments of governments that receive US foreign assistance, however, the report was released on Friday, the US Embassy in Dhaka said on Saturday.

Fiscal transparency informs citizens how government and tax revenues are spent and is a critical element of effective public financial management.

Transparency provides citizens a window into government budgets and those citizens, in turn, hold governments accountable.

The Fiscal Transparency Report reviews efforts by 141 governments (and the Palestinian Authority) to meet the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency; assesses those governments that did not meet the minimum requirements and indicates whether governments that did not meet the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency made significant progress toward meeting the requirements.

It underpins market confidence and sustainability. The Congressionally mandated Fiscal Transparency Report (FTR) is a tool to identify deficiencies and support needed changes.

The US report says Bangladesh's fiscal transparency can be improved by: preparing budget documents according to internationally accepted principles, ensuring that the supreme audit institution meets international standards of independence and has sufficient resources, publishes timely audit reports that contain substantive findings, recommendations, and narratives, and, makes basic information about natural resource extraction awards public and consistently available.

During the period under review, the government made significant progress by publishing its end-of-year report within a reasonable period.

It also made its executive budget proposal and enacted budget widely and easily accessible to the public, including online, it says.

Information on debt obligations was publicly available.

Budget documents provided a reasonably complete picture of the government's planned expenditures and revenue streams, including natural resource revenues.

Financial allocations to and earnings from state-owned enterprises were included in publicly available budget documents.

Information in the budget was considered generally reliable, although budget documents were not prepared according to internationally accepted principles, says the report.

The government specified in law or regulation and appeared to follow in practice the criteria and procedures for awarding natural resource extraction contracts and licenses.

Basic information on natural resource extraction awards was not consistently made available to public.







